Congress leader Sheikh Hussain denies making controversial remarks on PM, says ‘Will not apologise’

Former Nagpur Congress Unit President Sheikh Hussain on June 15 denied making controversial remarks on Prime Minister Modi during the party’s protest in Nagpur over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “I've not made any personal attack against the Prime Minister, only used an idiom in my speech. I spoke in favour of the party. I've not said anything I regret or need to apologise for. I'm ready to face any consequence,” said Sheikh Hussain. Nagpur Police registered an FIR against him on June 15.