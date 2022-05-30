Congress leader Sanyam Lodha appeals party to rethink nomination of RS candidates from Rajasthan

Congress leader Sanyam Lodha appealed the party to rethink on the decision of nominating Rajya Sabha candidates from outside Rajasthan. “Congress has nominated three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan, but none of them belong to the state. Party workers are disheartened because of this. I request the party to rethink this and nominate any leader from Rajasthan,” said Sanyam Lodha on May 30. “If this does not happen, it will affect the party in the Vidhan Sabha Elections next year. Party workers from Rajasthan should also be given equal opportunity,” he added.