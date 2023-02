Congress leader Rajani Patil concurs with Opposition’s demand of JPC probe in ‘Adani issue’

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil concurred with Opposition’s demand of JPC probe in ‘Adani issue’ on February 06. “Adani has looted poor and medium class people. SBI and LIC invested, this should be investigated. JPC probe must be done in this matter,” said Rajani Patil.