Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kannur on 3-day Kerala visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kannur on July 01. He will now proceed to his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, by road. Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Kerala.

