Congress leader Pawan Bansal appears before ED in connection with National Herald case

Congress leader and former Union Minister Pawan Bansal appeared at ED office in Delhi on April 12, for questioning in connection with National Herald case. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid.