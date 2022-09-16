Congress leader Karan Singh says, my relationship with Congress is almost zero now

Senior Congress leader and son of Maharaja Hari Singh, Karan Singh on September 16 said that his relationship with Congress is zero now. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “I had joined Congress in 1967. But in last 8-10 years, I'm no more in Parliament, I was dropped from working committee. Yes, I'm in Congress but there's no contact, nobody asks me anything. I do my own work. My relations with party are almost zero now.”