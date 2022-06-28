Search icon
Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Congress leader Kamal Nath visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on June 28. He offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

