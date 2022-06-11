Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls his win as ‘victory of teamwork’

After winning his Rajya Sabha seat from Bengaluru, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on June 11 called his win as ‘victory of teamwork’ and went on to assert that Mansoor Ali Khan proved that JD(S) is the B team of the BJP. “This is not my victory. It is a victory for Team Congress. Entire Congress party, PCC chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Chief Whips, all MLAs, everybody voted. Not a single invalid vote, it’s really a victory for teamwork. It’s Team Congress that has won,” he said.