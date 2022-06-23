Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi: BJP govt ignoring Assam floods in blind quest for power

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi took a jibe at ruling BJP government in Assam and alleged that the government is ignoring Assam floods in blind quest for power. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, “If there is a crisis, it is that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There are floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, announce special package but he's busy toppling Maharashtra govt, or in Gujarat elections...Only power is everything for BJP.”