Congress leader Ajoy Kumar accuses Droupadi Murmu of representing ‘evil philosophy’ of India

As the Presidential Poll is near, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on July 12 in Delhi, called Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha a good candidate, and alleged that NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents evil philosophy of India. “Yashwant Sinha is good candidate, Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India. We shouldn't make her symbol of ‘Adivasi’. Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities happening on SCs. Modi Government’s fooling people,” the Congress leader said.