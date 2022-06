Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury advises PM Modi to hold all-party meeting on Kashmir killings

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on June 07 spoke on the recent increasing killings in Kashmir, and advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the valley. “I advise PM Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting and take suggestions from everyone as to what steps need to be taken,” the Congress leader said.