Congress’ JPC probe demand in Adani issue is only a diverting tactic: Prakash Reddy

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on March 16 said that the Congress party has no other issues to raise in parliament and that is why they are demanding JPC probe in Adani issue. He also said that Congress’ demand for JPC is only a diverting tactic.Speaking to ANI, Prakash Reddy said “Unfortunately, the Congress party also should understand that the issues raised by Hindenburg and Adani are under scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India, SEBI and the Income Tax department. All these organisations investigated and scrutinised all the documents submitted by the Adani company. But taking the Hindenburg article has become the authentic document by the Congress party which is ridiculous.” “Appointing JPC has no use in this case. But despite knowing things, the Congress party demands JPC, it is only a diverting tactic as they don’t have any issue to raise in the parliament,” he added.

