Congress isn’t a party that bows before any party: Jharkhand Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur on May 31 said that Congress isn’t a party that bows before any party. “We know how to speed up state's development. If someone says we're bowing, we can do it for people of Jharkhand. Congress isn't a party that bows before any other party. Alliance works only if everyone bows before each other, being rigid doesn't help,” he said.