Congress is only alternate to form stable government in Goa: Dinesh Gundu Rao

With only few weeks left for Assembly elections to begin in Goa, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao on January 17 claimed that Congress is the solitary alternate to form an unwavering government in Goa. On being asked about INC’s plan on forming an alliance with TMC, Rao said, “TMC's approach in Goa is very poor and their objective is wrong. People of Goa are going to reject TMC in the election. We are not forming any alliance with them.” Goa Assembly polls will be held on February 14.