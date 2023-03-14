Search icon
Congress is losing its grip in Rajasthan: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP State President Satish Poonia took a jibe at Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa for his remarks on the martyrs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While speaking to ANI, Satish Poonia said, “Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa should apologise to the people and the BJP over his comments on smashing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Speaking further he said, “All these comments show that Congress is losing its grip in Rajasthan and that the state will be Congress-free in the next polls.” He also informed that BJP will be protesting outside Congress’ office on March 14 where they will demand an apology from senior Congress leaders for such remarks.

