Congress is kingdom of kings and emperors, can’t come out of ‘Parivarwad’: Dushyant Kumar Gautam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam on March 14 mocked Congress party by saying that party is the kingdom of kings and emperors. “No matter how much the Congress party churns, it cannot come out of ‘Parivarwad’. Congress is the kingdom of kings and emperors and Congress does not have to come out of it. People have made up their mind to throw them out. Parliamentary board will take decision on Uttarakhand soon,” he added.