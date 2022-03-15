Congress is democratic party any member can express their opinions Kharge on Sibal’s statement

Following the Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s statement on the leadership of party, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge on March 15 said that Congress is democratic party, any member can express their opinions. “This is his individual thinking, he revealed. Our party is a democratic party; any member can express their views but I am sad that they did not say this in the party in front of the press,” LoP Kharge added.