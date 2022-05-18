Congress is a tail party: TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla

While speaking about the Congress Chintan Shivir, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on May 18 in Hyderabad, took a dig at the Congress party, and said that it is a tail party. “Congress discussed ways to revive their party. Our country is reeling with unemployment and communal disharmony. They expressed anguish about success of regional parties. We're successful because we perform. (Un)like Congress, we don't have leadership crisis,” the TRS MLC said. “Regional parties have a clear agenda for people, Rahulji should understand even in Maharashtra they're in power because of regional party there. In Maharashtra, Congress is tail party, tomorrow it'll be tail party in country and regional parties will take lead,” she added.