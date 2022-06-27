Congress impeded benefits of Sambal scheme to underprivileged women, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Benefits that disadvantaged women were intended to receive under the Sambal plan were hindered by Congress, alleged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 26 while taking a jibe at the party and former chief minister Kamal Nath . “Congress party and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath impeded the benefits to underprivileged women that they were supposed to get under Sambal scheme. However, Sambal scheme has been re-launched and now we'll also fund the education for meritorious students,” he said.