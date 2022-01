Congress high command, Punjab CM conspired to kill PM Modi, alleges Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 12 in Guwahati alleged that the Congress high command along with the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi conspired to kill the Prime Minister.“Evidences makes it clear that Congress high command and Punjab Chief Minister conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minster said.