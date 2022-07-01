Congress has only one ‘Nath’ rest are ‘Anath’ CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at MP Cong Chief Kamal Nath

Taking an indirect dig at Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath, State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 30 said that the Grand Old Party has only one ‘Nath’ and the rest all are ‘Anath’. The party had appointed Kamal Nath as an All India Congress Committee observer in Maharashtra amid the political crisis in the state. While speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan said, “It's strange of Congress to send a person Kamal Nath to save Maharashtra government, who couldn't save his govt. We will drown, Sanam will drown you too, as this is the condition of Congress. Those who could not save their government went to Maharashtra to save the government. Congress has only one ‘Nath’, rest of Congress is ‘Anath’.”