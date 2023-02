Congress has lowered level of its politics, says BJP leader Amit Malviya on Pawan Khera’s ‘Gautam Das’ comment

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on February 20 condemned Congress leader Pawan Khera’s “Gautam Das” comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the grand old party has lowered its level of politics. While talking to ANI, Malviya said, “Congress has further lowered the level of politics by making such remarks against the PM.”