“Congress has got diseases of casteism and appeasement” says KP Maurya on Rahul Gandhi’s statement in US

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi’s statement in America, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on June 01 slammed Congress and said that they have got diseases of casteism and appeasement. “Congress is known by the name of Rahul Gandhi. He is suffering from frustration as he lost his power. When any political person goes out of the country, he praises the country. He defames the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country entered a new era. The way Rahul Gandhi or Congress uses languages in America or London, it shows that he has got the diseases of casteism and appeasement,” said Keshav Prasad Maurya.