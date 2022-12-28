Congress’ foundation day: “RSS dividing India into tukde-tukde,”, says Mani Shankar Aiyar

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Wednesday accused the Central government of trying to break the country into pieces on the basis of religion, language & caste. Speaking to ANI, Aiyar said, “It is the people of 'Sangh Parivaar' who're dividing India into 'tukde-tukde' on the basis of religion, language and caste. This yatra is against it. We've to fight against the attempts to break the country.”