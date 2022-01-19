Congress doesn’t discriminate on religious ground, claims Rajasthan Minister

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Congress leader Pratap Khachariyawas on January 18 claimed that Congress doesn’t make a distinction on religious ground when asked why Congress is constructing ‘kabristans’ and not ‘shamshaans’. “We have spent over Rs 100 crores to build 'shamshaans' in Jaipur alone and we have done it across Rajasthan. We don't distinguish between 'shamshaan' and 'kabristan' or temple, mosque, or church,” said Minister Khachariyawas on being asked about state government’s schemes for minority communities.