Congress demolished domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity in 2010: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 29 hurled attacks on the government that ruled the country before the BJP and alleged that it demolished domestic vaccines manufacturing capacity in 2010. “Let me not go into ex-FM saying Centre collected Rs 26 lakh Crore, they collected Rs 16 lakh Crore, what have they done with it. Young aspiring leader hurled allegations on Modiji on vaccines...they demolished domestic vaccines manufacturing capacity in 2010,” he said.