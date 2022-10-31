Congress demands inquiry into Morbi Bridge collapse

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on October 31 condoled the deaths in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi city and called for an inquiry headed by retired SC/HC judge. “I offer my condolences. An inquiry headed by retired SC/HC judge should be done as to how the bridge collapsed after 5-6 days of inauguration and who allowed so many people there. All necessary help including compensation should be provided to victims. We are not doing politics in this and don't want to blame anyone right now,” he said.