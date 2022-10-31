Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Congress demands inquiry into Morbi Bridge collapse

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on October 31 condoled the deaths in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi city and called for an inquiry headed by retired SC/HC judge. “I offer my condolences. An inquiry headed by retired SC/HC judge should be done as to how the bridge collapsed after 5-6 days of inauguration and who allowed so many people there. All necessary help including compensation should be provided to victims. We are not doing politics in this and don't want to blame anyone right now,” he said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari attend Aayush Sharma's birthday bash
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Ranveer Singh modifies his Aston Martin sportscar, wraps it in electric blue shade
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.