Congress demands arrest of Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa over contractor death

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on April 14 said that a case of corruption has to be registered against State Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa and he should be arrested in connection with the death case of a contractor Santosh Patil. “Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested... His (contractor Santosh Patil) mother, wife, brother, everyone has alleged that he was tortured and was asked for a 40 per cent commission; where's the FIR on that?... our agitation is not on behalf of DK Shivakumar or Congress, it's the voice of Karnataka,” said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.