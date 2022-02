Congress belongs to brother-sister duo: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on February 07 addressed a public rally in poll-bound Bageshwar, Uttarakhand. BJP President took a dig at Congress’ leadership and said that the party belongs to brother and sister. “The Indian National Congress is not a national political party anymore. It belongs to a brother-sister. For them, the family is the party,” said JP Nadda.