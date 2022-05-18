Congress always indulges in conspiracies, never intends to give justice to OBC: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 18 attacked Congress party after Supreme Court allowed Madhya Pradesh to hold local body elections with OBC reservation and said that Congress and Kamal Nath have always indulged in conspiracies. “It is a historic day. Satyamev Jayate! It has been proven again that truth cannot lose. I thank Supreme Court. We had said we want polls but with OBC reservation. Congress had sinned and had gone to Supreme Court, due to which it was earlier directed that polls would be held without OBC reservation,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “Congress and Kamal Nath have always indulged in conspiracies. They never intended to give justice to OBC. They considered OBC just a vote bank and claimed, even without any facts or preparation, that they would do this and that even when they know that it is not going to happen. I ask him today why did their Advocate General not stand before the court when issue of 27 per cent reservation came up? Why was an immediate stay given? Kamal Nath, OBC is very intelligent. They know that you had sinned. Public knows the truth,” he added.