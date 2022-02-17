Congress always betrayed farmers, never implemented recommendations of Swaminathan Commission: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, while addressing a public rally in Abohar, Punjab attacked the Congress over farmers’ issues and said that the party has always betrayed them.“History has witnessed that Congress always betrayed farmers. There was long pending demand to implement recommendations of Swaminathan Commission. They sat on those files but kept lying. When we formed our Government at the Centre, we implemented those recommendations,” said PM Modi. Punjab Legislative Assembly Election will be held on February 20 to elect 117 MLAs. The results will be declared on February 20.