Cong MP Deepender Hooda warns govt of another massive protest against inflation

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday warned the government of hitting the roads again to protest against the price rise and unemployment if the Centre does not allow discussion on the said issues in Parliament, besides the Agnipath scheme, the government's short-term recruitment plan for armed forces. Speaking to mediapersons Hooda said, “We want to discuss unemployment in the Parliament & appeal to govt to control inflation & take back the Agnipath scheme. If they won't let us allow to discuss then we'll come on the roads.” “Center should make Police line instead of new Parliament along with making ED office in the building of Parliament if they want to detain MPs when the Parliament is functioning.”

