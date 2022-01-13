Condition of specially-abled girl found with injuries in Alwar is stable: Dr Arvind Shukla

While briefing on the health condition of specially-abled girl who was found in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan on January 11, Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla said that her health condition is stable and is under observation of doctors. “The girl is stable under the observation of doctors. She was operated on yesterday for around 3 hours in the afternoon and her health was stable in the evening. We are not giving her food orally,” he added.