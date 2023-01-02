Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Condemn callous attitude of CM and his ministers on Guntur stampede incident: TDP leader DN Kumar

Three people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting in Guntur. TDP leader DN Kumar said We condemn the callous attitude of the CM and his ministers who instead of providing medical and financial aid to affected families are putting allegations about TDP and our leader Chandrababu Naidu. “TDP is deeply saddened by the incident and will support bereaved families. Police and administration failed to take appropriate measures. It was the government’s responsibility to take proper measures as prior permission was taken for the program. What wrong has Chandrababu Naidu done? He only came in support of the poor.” Said TDP leader

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 562 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.