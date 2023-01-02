Condemn callous attitude of CM and his ministers on Guntur stampede incident: TDP leader DN Kumar

Three people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting in Guntur. TDP leader DN Kumar said We condemn the callous attitude of the CM and his ministers who instead of providing medical and financial aid to affected families are putting allegations about TDP and our leader Chandrababu Naidu. “TDP is deeply saddened by the incident and will support bereaved families. Police and administration failed to take appropriate measures. It was the government’s responsibility to take proper measures as prior permission was taken for the program. What wrong has Chandrababu Naidu done? He only came in support of the poor.” Said TDP leader