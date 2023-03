“Completely undemocratic…” Congress MP Manish Tewari on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP

Congress MP Manish Tewari on March 27 attacked BJP and said that the manner in which Rahul Gandhi's membership is taken away was completely undemocratic. He said, “The court even gave him 30 days to appeal. Then what was the hurry to take his membership? It's a black day in the history of our country. What happened was unjust.”