Completely prepared for flood at Kaziranga National Park: Assam Forest Minister

Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on May 17 said that Assam government is completely prepared for flood at Kaziranga National Park. The park faces flood every year. “Every year Kaziranga National Park faces floods. We are completely prepared including food materials for the officials who are on duty in the park. Our boats are also ready too. Work on 40 islands done for animals to take shelter,” he said.