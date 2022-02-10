Complaints of EVM malfunctions were addressed immediately: Meerut DM

The District Magistrate of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on February 10, informed that complaints of EVM malfunction from few polling stations were addressed immediately. “Complaints of EVM malfunction from few polling stations were addressed immediately and polling resumed. Police, Paramilitary Forces deployed at all polling stations. To attract more voters, we have established Pink polling booths for women and selfie points at polling centres,” he added.