Companies endangering hard-earned money of Indians: Mallikarjun Kharge

The opposition parties held a press conference on January 02. The National President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said that companies are losing market value, endangering the hard-earned money of crores of Indians. He said, “We have given the suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned money of crores of Indians.”

