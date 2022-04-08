Communal stamp was imposed over my image Babul Supriyo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Ballygunge Assembly Babul Supriyo on April 07 said that a communal stamp was imposed over his image. "A communal stamp was imposed over my image. But it is not true. Earlier, I could only meet 70 per cent. Now I am free to meet 100 per cent population. I am among those four-five singers who performed shows in Pakistan," Babul Supriyo told ANI. The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.