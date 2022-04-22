Communal harmony on display: Muslims offer Namaz at Holy Cross Chruch in Nashik

Setting an example of communal harmony and brotherhood, Nashik Church opened gate for muslims to offer Namaz during the holy month of Ramzan. Muslims also organised Iftar party at the church. “We sought the opinion of all religious leaders for Iftar party and namaz at the Holy Cross Church. They happily accepted our invitation. Father of the church suggested that we arrange Iftar party here at the church. He also offered namaz with us,” said Ajmal Khan.