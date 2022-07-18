Communal harmony Devotees of various religions celebrate festival of St Santhiyagappar in Rameswaram

Setting an example of communal harmony, the devotees from across the religions of Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity came together to celebrate a temple festival in Rameswaram on July 17. The festival was celebrated at St Santhiyagappar in Thangachimadam village. The deity is revered as the protector of Rameswaram Island.