Commonwealth Parliaments will further strengthen democracy, good governance around World: Stephen Twigg

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Secretary-General Stephen Twigg on April 09 expressed happiness for being in India, and said that the Parliaments of the Commonwealth will learn to further strengthen Parliaments, democracy, and good governance around the World. “I am delighted we are here in Assam. We bring together the Parliaments of the Commonwealth to look at what we can learn to further strengthen Parliaments, democracy, and good governance around the world,” the Secretary-General said.