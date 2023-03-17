Common people well aware how agencies being misused by Centre Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on March 17 on ED raids on various leaders said that common people are very well aware how agencies are being misused by the Central government. “Congress was never afraid of the Britishers, then how will we be afraid of their followers? Our plenary meeting was successful. Common people are very well aware of the fact the agencies (ED, CBI) are being misused by the Central Government,” said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.