Common people should not have additional unavoidable burden EAM on fuel price hike

Speaking at Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 06 said that that they need to ensure that the common person in India is not subject to an additional and an unavoidable burden.Talking about growing concerns on fuel price hike, he said, “What should India do in these circumstances? At a time when energy costs have spiked, clearly, we need to ensure that the common person in India is not subject to an additional and unavoidable burden.”“Similarly, fertiliser prices have a direct implication for livelihood of majority of our population and indeed for food prices for all of us. Even the security of the nation is at stake as we maintain our defence posture in the manner that current security challenges warrant,” EAM added.