Committee will be formed Anbil Mahesh on students not appearing in 12th Board Tamil exam

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on March 16 said that a committee will be formed to resolve the issue regarding the students who did not appear for 12th board Tamil language exam. While addressing the media persons, Anbil Mahesh said “We have held an online discussion with all officials including CEOs. CEOs have given alarming numbers of students not appearing for examinations, mainly from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Thiruvannamalai districts. We are addressing this issue, and a committee will be formed to resolve this issue.”