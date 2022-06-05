Committed to zero carbon emission in Freight Corridor: MD, DFCCIL

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a tree plantation program was organised on the premises of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), office in Delhi. During the programme, RK Jain, Managing Director planted a sapling. Apart from him, N Srinivas, Director (Operations & BD) and other senior officials also took a pledge to save the environment by planting saplings. Speaking on the occasion, RK Jain, Managing Director said, “World Environment Day is a very important day for DFC. We are actually moving towards the Zero Emission Freight Corridor in which there will be no pollution. We are making a very important effort to save the earth from the greenhouse effect which is damaging the earth. 100 per cent electrified double line, broad gauge, dedicated freight corridor is constantly striving to ensure that goods-train ply in such a way that it does not harm the environment in any way.”