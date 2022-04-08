Comfortable forex reserves levels would help India in dealing emerging crisis: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 08 underlined three different aspects that would enable India to deal with emerging crisis and challenges. “I am emphasising on 3 different aspects which place us in a position that would enable us to deal with the emerging crisis and challenges. First, significant improvement in the external sector. Second, Foreign Exchange Reserves which are at very comfortable levels. Third, substantial strengthening of the financial sector,” RBI Governor said.