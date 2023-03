“Come to Parliament and apologise…” Anurag Thakur amid row over Rahul Gandhi

Information and Broadcasting Minister of India Anurag Thakur reiterated BJP’s stance and continued to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom. “Foreigner has come home. We have been waiting for a week. They go outside the country to lie and insult the parliament. He should come to the parliament and apologise,” said Anurag Thakur.