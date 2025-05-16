Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Controversy SPs Ram Gopal Ignites New Caste Row Over Wing Commander Vyomika

Ramgopal Yadav’s caste-based remark on IAF Officer sparks political storm. SP leader Yadav triggered controversy by suggesting IAF officer Vyomika Singh wasn’t targeted like Col. Sofiya due to perceived caste identity. Yadav said BJP spared Singh, thinking she's Rajput, but targeted Qureshi for being Muslim. Furthermore, he criticised the BJP’s Tiranga Yatra, calling it an election stunt and questioning its purpose. CM Yogi Adityanath condemned the remarks, saying the army uniform is beyond caste and religion. Yogi termed Yadav’s comments narrow-minded and insulting to the armed forces. Meanwhile, BSP Chief Mayawati slammed both SP and BJP for dividing army on caste lines, calling it shameful.