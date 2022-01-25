Cold wave in Delhi forces homeless people to seek shelter below underpass at Kashmiri Gate

With the temperature dropping further in the National Capital, homeless people were left with no choice but to sleep below the underpass near Kashmiri Gate ISBT. Speaking to ANI, Sunil Kumar Aledia, National Convenor at National Forum for Homeless Housing Rights (NFHHR) said on January 24, “There are flaws in shelter home arrangements; capacities of the shelter home arrangements deceased owing to COVID protocols in the National Capital. “Government must find a stable solution,” he added.